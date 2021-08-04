Collapse of county recycling program
The Cass County Recycling Program has collapsed. With the closure of one, then two pick-up locations in Walker, it is completely unsurprising the third remaining site in Hackensack would quickly become overwhelmed without twice daily emptying.
Access to the Transfer Station is via a poorly designed bottleneck of a road not suitable for handling the greatly-increased traffic. And the station is open only 33 hours a week and closed two weekdays.
The county needs to open the Transfer Station longer and move swiftly to set up temporary recycling pickup locations until permanent ones can be re-established. And taking a “blame the customer” approach and doing little to nothing is not a solution.
Sincerely,
Page Gildner
Walker
I think the first step should be to carefully examine the Hubbard County system, which seems to be really good. (I know that appearances can be deceiving, but ... ya know ... it seems like a place to start.)
Curbside recycling. Everyplace they pick up garbage. They do it in other cities, large and small.
Put a recycling station on city property in every city in the county for those that don’t have garbage pickup that has cameras on it 24/7. That will take care of the garbage dumpers.
The landfill will fill up quickly if the county doesn’t take care of this soon.
