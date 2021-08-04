Collapse of county recycling program

The Cass County Recycling Program has collapsed. With the closure of one, then two pick-up locations in Walker, it is completely unsurprising the third remaining site in Hackensack would quickly become overwhelmed without twice daily emptying.

Access to the Transfer Station is via a poorly designed bottleneck of a road not suitable for handling the greatly-increased traffic. And the station is open only 33 hours a week and closed two weekdays.

The county needs to open the Transfer Station longer and move swiftly to set up temporary recycling pickup locations until permanent ones can be re-established. And taking a “blame the customer” approach and doing little to nothing is not a solution.

Sincerely,

Page Gildner

Walker

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments