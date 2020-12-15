Hats off to everyone involved in the Walker Community Church’s virtual Christmas musical show, “Tidings of Comfort and Joy!” now playing on UTube. We watched the two-hour televised production Saturday evening and it was the best community Christmas event ever!
We are fortunate to have so many talented singers and musicians in our community who make this big production possible. If you haven’t seen it, just go to UTube on your TV and ask for “Community Church of Walker MN,” then look for the Dec. 6 show and click on it. You will enjoy a wonderful Christmas gift to our community, thanks to Pastor Michael Small and all the talented folks who gave so generously of their time and talent. Well done and Merry Christmas, all!
John and MJ Warren
Walker
