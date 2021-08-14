Growing up in Perham, I can still see my dad, mother, me, my friends and their parents, lined up outside a community hall waiting our turn for our sugar cube. This was the Sabin oral polio vaccine, a red liquid vaccine dropped into a sugar cube. The polio virus was a scourge that could cause a lifetime of paralysis, pain and often death.
There were no signs or protests, only an entire community that came together to protect ourselves, our friends, our family and our fellow citizens, and to prevent anyone from getting polio. No one wanted to see their family member or friend suffering in an iron lung machine. The current polio vaccine is made with inactivated virus. The last known case of polio that originated in the United States was in 1979.
Today, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought about tremendous suffering, we have three vaccines that are safe and effective in preventing more sickness and death. These vaccines use technology that has been developed over decades and was quickly adapted to create vaccines that provide protection against COVID-19. Unlike the Sabin oral polio vaccine and the inactivated polio vaccine that children receive today, there is no live or inactivated coronavirus in the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
There is one thing missing now, sadly — we don’t have the same community commitment to protecting ourselves, friends, family and fellow citizens. As a professor of pharmacy at the University of Minnesota, along with my students and pharmacist colleagues, we are readily accessible to address your concerns regarding COVID vaccination. The vast majority of pharmacists are certified and trained to administer vaccines. We are available in your community.
Randall Seifert, PharmD
Professor, U of Minn.
College of Pharmacy
and a Walker resident
