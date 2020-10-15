Concerned
General Jerry Boykin is so concerned about the state of affairs today in our country and the coming election, he said this:
“This election will determine your grandchildren’s future and what they can have. The worst case scenario is the Marxist Socialist Model.”
Judy Kopesky
Hackensack
