Council wrong to not allow food, drink at Walker Bay Live

I’m very disappointed with the Walker City Council decision made earlier this summer to disapprove the offering of food and beverages during Walker Bay Live (WBL) events at the city park for the remainder of the 2022 season. Since the council had initially approved and issued a license to WBL for the inclusion of food/beverage during these events for 2022, the discussion should have been tabled and addressed for next season. As a result, the council should now apologize for this change and reverse their decision to the approval status that had already been granted. It is unwise, inconsiderate and costly to disapprove an event that gained the proper approval and made plans accordingly. In addition, it sets a pattern of fickle and weak governing for the city when approval is revoked midstream.

