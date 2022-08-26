Council wrong to not allow food, drink at Walker Bay Live
I’m very disappointed with the Walker City Council decision made earlier this summer to disapprove the offering of food and beverages during Walker Bay Live (WBL) events at the city park for the remainder of the 2022 season. Since the council had initially approved and issued a license to WBL for the inclusion of food/beverage during these events for 2022, the discussion should have been tabled and addressed for next season. As a result, the council should now apologize for this change and reverse their decision to the approval status that had already been granted. It is unwise, inconsiderate and costly to disapprove an event that gained the proper approval and made plans accordingly. In addition, it sets a pattern of fickle and weak governing for the city when approval is revoked midstream.
Furthermore, the complaints by three businesses (Green Scene, Benson’s and Village Square) to disallow food/beverage at the events encourage perspectives that could be viewed as short-sighted, malevolent and uncooperative.
Their complaints reveal short-sightedness because disallowing food/beverages at WBL does not motivate event patrons to buy their food from these businesses. In fact, the opposite happens so that patrons choose other businesses that are supportive and welcoming of the event. In addition, patrons tell their friends who tell their friends who tell their friends to buy their food elsewhere. If these businesses had hoped to increase their Thursday revenue by stopping food/beverage service at WBL, they may find that in the long run the ripple effect proves unprofitable as locals discover this ill-will and spend their money at supportive businesses instead.
Their complaints also appear malevolent and uncooperative by turning down opportunities to engage in a local event that brings good will and charity within the community. These businesses are welcome to provide food, host, sponsor, or be a positive presence at the events, but instead they have chosen to complain and thus influence the removal of food/beverages at the events, rather than engage in robust support.
Finally, it seems hypocritical of the Green Scene to complain about the competition created by offering food/beverage at WBL. First of all, the Green Scene has hosted and served food for this event in years past, so they know they have the opportunity to engage in and profit from this event. Secondly, when the Green Scene hosts their Farmer’s Market every Thursday and Saturday, they bring in outside vendors who sell items that could be seen in competition with several local businesses, not just restaurants but those businesses who sell home décor, jewelry, crafts, furnishings, etc. Thus, it appears poor form to complain about WBL taking away from their Thursday night business.
All of these businesses and these events (both WBL and the Farmer’s Market) are good for Walker. I enjoy them all and desire their continued success. The best way to assure this continued success is for us to work together to build up rather than tear down.
My encouragement to these three businesses is to consider the negative impact their complaints create, especially in a small community where word of mouth is the strongest form of advertisement. In light of these complaints, the word of mouth spreading is negative.
However, this negative tide can be reversed by changing the course of these complaints and choosing to be a positive support of WBL.
