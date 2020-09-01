COVID-19 gossip hurts Walker business
Jenny’s Beehive would like to take a moment to communicate the truth of some misinformation that has been unfortunately shared as gossip in our community. Several weeks ago one of our staff came in contact with someone who had a fever.
As a precaution, both the person with the fever and our staff member took COVID-19 tests, both of which were negative. As a precaution and in respect to all of our valued staff and guests, our owner felt the responsible thing to do was to close the salon until receiving the news of both negative results.
Business resumed the next day with all of the current protocol measures followed to the letter of the law (which have been in effect since the day we re-opened and have not changed). Please know we take each and every guest and staff member’s well-being and health extremely seriously, as we always have.
Rumors of this nature can be extremely detrimental to a small business, especially in this current time. We want to thank the individual who told us about this misinformation so we could address it in a professional manner. We appreciate all of your love and support as we continue to navigate these times together, serving you. Many thanks!
Jenny’s Beehive
