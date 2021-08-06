Defending the LLCA
At the Aug. 2 meeting of the Walker City Council, there were a few statements made by members of the council that were not quite true. Please permit me to take this opportunity to give you a little history that may help clarify those questionable statements.
In 2005, in response to a Five Year Comprehensive Study, which suggested the city of Walker have a monument that depicted the art, culture and history of the Leech Lake area, a “Circle of Time” was created. A Circle of Time Committee designed seven beautiful bronze statues that recognized the suggestion of the study. Funds were donated by many individuals, businesses and organizations at no cost to the city. The monument was dedicated in 2011. Four years later, six more statues were dedicated. Again, the funds were donated by individuals, businesses and organizations at no cost to the city.
For the past 10 years, members of the Circle of Time Committee, at their time and expense, have been planting flowers in and around the monument, weeding the area, cleaning and polishing the statues and doing their very best to make the monument presentable for the many visitors to appreciate — at no cost to the city. This time and these expenses were not mentioned nor appreciated at the Aug. 2 meeting, but rather members of the council stated that insurance on the monument has never been paid, the monument has not been properly maintained, and although the monument is not satisfactorily lighted, the light bill has never been paid.
Since the Circle of Time was complete, certain friends of the City Rock Garden felt the garden was Walker’s best-kept secret, and wanted to direct more attention to its beauty. Therefore, the Circle of Time Committee became known as the Leech Lake Culture Alliance, and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe provided the necessary funds to add a Statue of Unity to the area. The Statue of Unity consists of an Ojibwe Hoop Dancer, dancing with three hoops, which according to Ojibwe tradition designate cooperation, association and unity between the citizens of Walker and its neighboring Native Nation.
Again, individuals, businesses and organizations donated funds to construct a garden pavilion adjacent to the rock garden, at no expense to the city. Yet again, members of the council claim the electric bill for the garden pavilion has never been paid. Neither the Circle of Time Committee nor the Leech Lake Culture Alliance have ever received a bill for insurance nor electricity, and if they would have known the amounts, the bills would have been paid.
On July 27 I attended a meeting of the City Park Board and requested an American Flag be erected on the garden pavilion, along with a bronze statue of a scoutmaster saluting the flag. A beautiful bronze statue of a scoutmaster saluting the flag would memorialize 100 years of scouting in Walker, as the Rev. Bill Hammond formed Troop 40 in 1921. The Walker American Legion Post 134 sponsored the troop, and during that time 20 scoutmasters have molded our boys into the men they are today.
The Park Board approved the statue, pending the payment of the expenses mentioned above. On Aug. 2, I attended the city council meeting and assured the council the expenses would be paid, and yet the project was denied.
It was a very disappointing result of 100 years of scouting in our little town!
Otto Ringle
Walker
Past member Circle of Time and LLCA
