Elderly should be vaccinated first!
I would like to point out the discrimination practices Gov. Walz’s and his administration has placed on our elderly population — “The Greatest Generation.”
This generation built this country and sacrificed for decades as children. They lived through the Spanish flu, WWI, the great depression, WWII, they fought in the Korean War and Vietnam, and their children died in Vietnam.
They have never asked for anything, they don’t complain, they always remain silent and now when they need our help the most, Gov. Walz puts their lives in a lottery.
Gov. Walz allowed 20-year-old healthcare provider employees (IT staff and teleworkers), police officers and educators [to] cut in line, who are at a very low risk. What a disgrace!
The Minnesota Department of Health’s data shows that 70 percent of the deaths are our elderly population of 75 years of age and older…. Why? Why are we allowing this generation to die?
Paul Reamer
Walker
