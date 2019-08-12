Enbridge pipeline causes concern in Minnesota
On July 31 there was another huge Enbridge explosion of their pipeline [in Kentucky]. Do we really want another Enbridge pipeline in this area?
It doesn’t benefit Minnesota. Why take the risk? We should be pressing Enbridge to remove the old leaky pipe line.
Karin Arsan
Hackensack
