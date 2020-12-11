Facts show we need Line 3 project
Using COVID-19 to scare people is wrong, but it is predictable that opponents would try to take this angle, as they will say or do anything to try and get their way.
They are trying to scare us because it is all that they have left. The facts show that we need this project and the people and leaders of this state know that.
This pipeline has gone through the most vigorous approval process of all time. The tribes — Fond du Lac and Leech Lake — that will be directly affected by this project have worked with Enbridge to resolve any issues they may have had before construction.
This project will be built by the best union laborers and this project will be done to the highest standards of our state. It will pour over $2 billion into our state’s economy, and it will help many communities across Northern Minnesota.
There have been no COVID-19 issues with construction on Line 3 in North Dakota. Other construction projects aren’t being stopped. Why would we assume that it will be different with the Line 3 replacement in Minnesota?
COVID-19 is serious. We all need to make sure we are doing everything that we can to be safe and careful during these trying times.
We also need to make sure that we recognize when people are trying to exploit this pandemic to spread fear amongst our communities.
Line 3 will be built in a way that keeps us safe, that protects our environment, and helps us rebuild our economy. It is what is best for our state, and we need to get to work on it as soon as we can.
Gary Tibbitts
Mayor of Aitkin
