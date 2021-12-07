Festival of Lights thank you
We would like to thank everyone who made Festival of Lights the fantastic event that it was. The 2021 Festival of Lights Committee worked diligently to bring new activities, entertainment and even some changes to longtime traditions. Their long hours of planning and implementing the event was evident during the event. So many happy faces, and lights on most every business and tree in town!
We also want to thank all of the businesses for helping the day be one to remember; whether they decorated, donated time, money or products, displayed a float, handed out candy, volunteered before, during or after the event — it is all so appreciated. Events in Walker would not happen if we didn’t have the support of so many businesses. The Leech Lake Chamber depends on sponsorships to continue to hold events and we are always amazed at what our members are willing to do to support those events.
From the 8 a.m. start of the day at the Reindeer Ramble to very end of the day at Miracle on 5th Street, the day could not have been any more festive.
Thank you to our committee, sponsors, volunteers, businesses and everyone who attended even one of the many activities!
Cindy Wannarka, President/CEO
Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce
