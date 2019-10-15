Fall has it all for the First Widow and Widowers Club. Our September meeting was incredible! We were so blessed by so many and in so many ways.
First, we want to thank our sponsors! Thank you to the amazing and generous Corky Ahrens, who sponsored in memory of son Mathew. Friend, you bless us. We remember and honor your loss.
Another bless you and thank you goes to our friends Sandra and Jesse Aldrich. You are such treasures!
Then our guest speaker, Tim Eggebraaten. A police officer since 1992, Tim is now “off duty” allowing him to take his message, music and talent to the streets. A sought-after entertainer with a powerful life-changing message your attendees won’t long forget, Tim shares remarkable, engaging stories of life on the force and the learning he has found and translates into our everyday lives. Combining his witty take on life with his unique musical style that will have you tempted to bust-a-move, Tim will have you laughing and learning, while encouraging you to fill your dance card with the right rhythm to work your own beat.
It inspired and empowered us beyond belief, and we are grateful! Check out Tim’s website at https://www.offdutychief.com/
Our delicious dessert help came from our dear friend Pam Hunt. Incredible as always, friend.
The wonderful door prizes came from friends Frank and Chris Higginbotham. Thank you for your support, dear ones!
We also want to thank our home-away-from-home, Cornerstone Church, which allows us to meet there free of charge each and every month. Each of our guests feel so welcome.
Another round of faithful applause goes to our post card gal, Rachele Wales. Each month she uses her time, talent and treasure to create the perfectly themed postcard, sent to each of our regular attenders and guests.
If you would like to attend the First Widows and Widowers Club or know someone who would benefit from attending, or have any questions about the club, please contact Mike and Stacy Little at (218) 547-1331 or send inquiries to quake@eot.com. We are also always looking for monthly sponsorship to offset the cost for the meal we provide, gifts for our guests, door prizes, table decorations and so on. We always meet on the last Monday of the month.
The First Widow and Widowers Club will meet Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30) at Cornerstone Church. A buffet-style meal provided. The theme is “Chicken soup for the soul!”
Mike and Stacy Little
FWWC Facilitators
