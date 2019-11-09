The attendees of the First Widow and Widowers Club fell in to fall! We were so blessed! Our theme was Chicken Soup for the Soul with a delicious and generous contribution of that exact soup from Green Scene in Walker. So wonderful!
We were also able to give each of our attenders a “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book. We had some anyonomus sponsorships monetarily too, of which we were also so beyond thankful. We were also so blessed be be able to shop and cook with no hesitation or reservation on spending, thanks to our friend Mark Mckenna of SuperOne Foods in Walker.
We had more than enough, and more than enough to send our guests home with lunch the next day, too. We also had some yum to the tum homemade chocolate chip cookies thanks to our friend Pam Hunt. Woot woot! Now, add laughter and a walk down memory lane.
We had a dynamic duo of entertainment with Ryan and Jo Pels. Such fun! Total heart wrapped up in gift singing and story telling.
As usual our postcard gal Rachele Wales did not disappoint. We are so thankful for her devoting her time, talent and treasure to sending out monthly invites to our regular attenders.
If you would like to attend the FWWC or know someone who would benefit from attending, or have any questions about the First Widows and Widowers Club, contact Mike and Stacy Little at (218) 547-1331 or send inquiries to quake@eot.com. We are also always looking for monthly sponsorship to offset the cost for the meal we provide, gifts for our guests, door prizes, table decorations, and so on.
We always meet on the last Monday of the month.The next meeting is Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30) at Cornerstone Church south of the Y Junction. A buffet-style meal is provided. The theme is “Gratitude.”
Mike and Stacy Little
FWWC facilitators
