First Widows, Widowers Club thank you
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from The First Widow and Widower’s Club. The weather didn’t cooperate for our Christmas Celebration meeting and evening, and to protect everyone’s safety we choose to cancel the meeting. A hard choice, but that being said we are so excited to gather and celebrate double in January for our New Year’s meeting!
We have so many amazing folks who contributed to our end of year celebration — gifts, love offerings and so much more! Thank you, thank you, thank you and we are so looking forward to our upcoming January meeting time.
A huge thank you and round of applause goes to the following: Jeff and Heidi Wilke, Bernie and Julie Bauhof, Sheryl Kaubisch, Northern Peace Funeral Home (who supplied $500 in gifts for our gathering to be distributed, all gifts bought in our Walker area community), Northwoods Christians Women’s retreat, a wonderful and generous anonymous giver and more. Our hearts are so full! These incredible love offerings and support fun not only our Christmas and New Year’s celebrations but our February meeting as well!
As usual our postcard gal Rachele Wales blessed us with her incredible heart and giftings. We are so thankful for her devoting her time, talent and treasure to sending out monthly invites to our regular attenders.
If you would like to attend the FWWC or know someone who would benefit from attending, or have any questions, contact Mike and Stacy Little at (218) 547-1331 or send inquiries to quake@eot.com. We are also always looking for monthly sponsorship to offset the cost for the meal we provide, gifts for our guests, door prizes, table decorations and so on.
We always meet on the last Monday of the month. The next meeting is Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church (doors open at 5:30). A buffet style meal is provided. The theme is A Merry New Year!
Mike and Stacy Little
FWWC facilitators
