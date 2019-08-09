First Widows, Widowers Club thank you
We had some fun in the sun celebrating our July meeting of The First Widow and Widowers Club. Our theme was “Gratitude,” and grateful are we. A huge thank you to the family and loved ones of Meryle O’Connor who donated generously as we celebrated Meryle’s 90th birthday together. She was the belle of the ball, and we had a blast!
We also were thankful to Mark and Karly Cobb for their sweet donation as well in memory of Buzz Ahrens. Thank you, friends!
Our guest speaker and entertainer also did not disappoint. We welcomed our dear friend Ruby Burnett. Ruby shared on gratitude through her beautiful words and her beautiful voice. She also brought a piece of her home to us — Filipino egg rolls! So delicious!
Speaking of delicious food, our dear friend Pam Hunt made a dessert creation that was simply incredible. We were also so very, very thankful to Mary Westphal of Mary’s Sweet Cakes for making a personalized and beautiful birthday cake for Meryle. We all got to enjoy it, and it was wonderfully tasty! Thank you, Mary.
Our incredible postcard gal did not disappoint with amazing and creative reminders for our regular guests and attenders! Thank you, dear Rachele Wales.
Another round of gratitude sent out to Cornerstone Church of Walker, for allowing us to meet free of charge each month, our “home away from home.” We are a blessed group indeed!
If you would like to attend the FWWC or know someone who would benefit from attending, or have any questions about The First Widows and Widowers Club, contact Mike and Stacy Little at (218) 547-1331 or send inquiries to quake@eot.com. We are also always looking for monthly sponsorship to offset the cost for the meal we provide, gifts for our guests, door prizes, table decorations, and so on. We always meet on the last Monday of the month. You won’t want to miss our August meeting. Come, help us celebrate a wonderful summer together!
The First Widow and Widowers Club will meet Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30) at Cornerstone Church with a buffet-style meal provided! The theme is off-duty Chief Tim Eggebraaten “Taking it to the streets!”
Note: We will not be having FWWC in September. We will resume in October with our usual scheduled dates and time.
Mike and Stacy Little
FWWC facilitators
