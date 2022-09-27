We would like to recognize the following businesses, CCHS members, Cass County townships and cities, and Cass County for sponsoring Free Days at the Museum, enabling over 1,500 visitors to enjoy the museum without an entrance fee.
Lois Orton, Thrifty White, James Van Werden, Robert Pauly, Erma Shantle, Turtle Lake Township, Smokey Hollow Township, Gould Township, Wilkinson Township, Weeks Automotive, Pine Lake Township, Town of Loon Lake, Lima Township, Township of May, Hiram Township, The Green Scene, Hardees, Walker VFW, Randall & Mary Krecklau, Shriver’s Bait, Bayside Bar & Grill, Walker Bay Coffee, Village Square, Dean’s Bait, American National Bank, Kego Township, Heritage Gifts, Spitzack Builders, Laporte Grocery & Meats, TJ’s Floral, Fairview Township, Anderson’s Grand Vu, Pine Point, & South Shore Resorts, Super One Foods, Ben Brovold’s American Family Insurance, City of Pillager, Pederson Family Dental, Walker Area Realty, Howg’s Gas & Service Laporte, City of Lakeshore, Walker Building Supply, PJ, Log Homes of MN & Mini-Storage, Walker Eye Clinic, Walker Home Center, Chase on the Lake, Tiger Lily’s, Crooked Lake Township, Tianna Country Club, Brad Spry’s State Farm Insurance, Jenny & Company, Spencer Ross American Legion, Loney Sales & Service, Lampert’s Cabinets, Dairy Queen, Wolf Pack Nutrition, Portage Brewery, Lakeside Fireplace & Stove, Horseshoe Bay Resort, Auto Value of Walker, Mustang Sally’s, Turf Technology, Jennifer Twaddle, Peculiar Painter, Charlie’s Up North, Neverwinter Clothing & Gifts, Walker Cleaners, Sylvan Township, Frizzell Furniture, Rolf Smeby, Heritage Custom Framing & Art & Antique Mall, The Boulders, Resort Marine & Supply, May Creek Lodge, Benson’s Eating & Drinking Emporium, Stone Woman Herbals, Shingobee Township, Walker Marine, Norm’s Auto Repair, LLTV Corp. (two days), First National Bank Walker, Cass County, City of Walker, Northern Star CO-OP, Arvig Communications, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters (two days), Leer Title, Robert and Nita Eagle Frink, The Pilot-Independent and the city of Walker.
