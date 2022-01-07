Wow, what a difference on year makes with a new Democrat administration. Minnesota has crime at record levels and now it’s “Murderapolis.” Drugs and the powerful Fentanyl drug are increasing steadily in Minnesota along with robberies and carjackings. More lenient law enforcement and sentencing is coming to Minnesota in 2022. Will Minnesota start looking like California law and order?
The San Francisco liberal mayor has changed her mind about law and order. Crime is out of control and she said more law and order is needed.
Southern U.S. border has an open border policy with an extremely weak immigration policy. Mexican cartels are wealthy from sending illegals and drugs across the border. Gas prices are more than a dollar a gallon than last year. A tank of gas costs $15 to $25 or more than last year.
Inflation is at a 35- to 39-year high and some economists are predicting worse inflation for 2022. Labor shortages may the worst since World War II. Did the government know how to handle COVID or know what to do now? Have the Democrat policies damaged our education for our youth with endorsing the CRT curriculum? Shortages of many goods and services are in short supply if even available.
What happened to our supply side economics? Does China now control our supplies? The national debt is near $30 trillion. Interest alone will be a major budget item. Democrats have a poor track record for 2021 and Trump was not the problem.
With the largest election of the decade, now is the time to correct policies and make improvements is our state a federal levels. Get involved in caucus’s Feb 1 and vote for a better government.
Parents need to feel confident that their children or grandchildren can attend school safely and not be involved with some tragedy. Many businesses are struggling from COVID policies and supply shortages. Republicans are all for much more conservative policies than we have now. Minnesota is projecting a $7 billion surplus. Inform your legislators how use it before the liberals spend it foolishly.
2022 is a huge year for change in government. Get involved! Vote for Republicans and stabilize our economy, governtment and law enforcement.
