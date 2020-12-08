Goodwill to all
Dear Minnesota:
American liberty provides ample opportunities for people to serve their communities. Human beings are resourceful, adaptive and resilient. These simple truths contradict many of the economic arguments that have been asserted in favor of the Enbridge pipeline, which have lost sight of the spirit of self-sufficiency. One should be able to make a living without breaking the Golden Rule. Imposing on your unwilling neighbors is not the way to prosperity, because it is bad behavior, doomed to bad results.
Individuals are free to choose to depend on corporations, but the Enbridge pipeline imposes on us all, whether we choose it or not. Thus our sovereign liberty is imposed upon. Various agencies, commissions and courts have made decisions that compromised that liberty in the name of the common public good. Enbridge generously donates to local communities it imposes on because gracious goodwill is its only legitimate path forward, according to the common public good it has contracted to serve.
It will be interesting to see whether Minnesota’s common public good is virtuous enough to overcome the breach of the Golden Rule. Atonement is forever possible. In the midst of its sorrow, compassionate goodwill has the responsibility to report: “We are going wrong!”
Thank you for your attention to my message. I write as a lone crank, but I associate with Minnesota wildlife every time I step out the door, and I love it all dearly. Liberty and justice for all. Peace on Earth among people of goodwill.
Lars Chelberg
Lake May near Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.