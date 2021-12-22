Great Gift Card Giveaway goes through Dec. 31
Hang on to all of those red tickets you have been getting when you shop in Walker. The Great Gift Card Giveaway began Nov. 14 and will continue through Dec. 31.
This “Shop Local” campaign has grown every year and the number of dollars spent in our small town grows every year because of it. The Leech Lake Area Chamber, along with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, are happy and proud to offer this to our customers as well as getting our participants’ names out to the public.
For every $10 spent in participating stores you will receive one red ticket, up to 40 tickets per purchase. All you have to do is hold onto your tickets!
On Jan. 7 there will be a drawing of all the winning numbers. First place will be a package of gift cards that total $1,000, and even more winning numbers will each receive between $200 to $500 in gift cards.
There are 28 stores participating — remember to ask for your red tickets if shopping at any of the these merchants. For the list of winning numbers, check The-Pilot Independent, leech-lake.com, Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce or call the Chamber at (218) 547-1313
Enjoy your holiday shopping in the Walker/Leech Lake area and collect tickets though Dec. 31 at these businesses:
Art & Antique Mall/Heritage Custom Framing, Bayside Bar and Grill, Charlie’s Up North, Chase on the Lake, Christmas Point Wild Rice Co., Frizzell Furniture Gallery, Green Scene Organic Market, Heritage Arts and Gifts, Jenny & Company Walker, Lakes Area Powersports, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Loney Sales and Service, Lundrigans Clothing, Next Innovations, Nistler Floor Covering, Orton’s Downtown, Orton’s Y-Mart. Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Stone Woman Herbals, Super One Foods, Terra Reflections, Tiger Lily’s Boutique, TJ’s Floral and Gifts, U Haul of Walker, UPS Store, Village Square Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, Walker General Store, Walker Home Center and Wilkening Fireplace.
Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce
