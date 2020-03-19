Hack Chamber needs fireworks support
The Hackensack Chamber of Commerce hopes you enjoyed our fabulous Leap Back to Hack fireworks Feb. 29 that were postponed from Jan. 18 during Back to Hack. We will again have a fireworks display July 11 during Sweetheart Days.
The Chamber Board is again requesting donations and a hand to raise the money so that fireworks in Hackensack will not end. Many people come to Hackensack to view and enjoy the displays held in January during Back to Hack and July during Sweetheart Days which, in turn, helps support our businesses and our town.
Also please remember to drop off aluminum cans at the recycling bin located at Southside Fuel Plus. All money raised from donated cans is used to help with the cost of fireworks.
I would like to sincerely express my appreciation for considering any donation you can contribute. Should you have any questions, feel free to contact me at (218) 675-6135, by mail to the Hackensack Chamber, PO Box 373, Hackensack, MN 56452, and email at chamber@hackensackchamber.com.
Bonnie Dupre, Events Coordinator
and the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce
Board of Directors
