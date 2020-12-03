He put America first
I had waited 88 of my 92 years to have a man elected as President of the United States to finally put America first. Donald J. Trump was more successful at everything he decided needed fixing, along with competent advisors and his Vice President Mike Pence. He took the bull by the horns and did the job better, in my opinion, than any president in my lifetime.
He brought millions of jobs back from China and Mexico that the Obama-Biden team outsourced. [He] rebuilt our military, gave military personnel a raise, repaired the mess in the VA and at Walter Reed, [gave] tax breaks, removed restrictions that were damaging to our economy.
One of the most important was understanding we shouldn’t have been fighting other countries’ wars, thus ending the 19 year war in Afghanistan. Our men and women in the service paid a high price and so did their loved ones. Many came home maimed, in a flag-covered box [or with] PTSD. America paid a high price emotionally, psychologically and monetarily. Think of the trillions and trillions of dollars that were spent on “police actions.” Taxpayer money. It should never happen again. Think of research, the infrastructure, the farmers, small business and a slew of other things too many to mention.
Pres. Trump worked very hard when COVID 19 invaded the world. After the Swine Flu in the 1990s, the Obama/Biden team did not take care of seeing emergency equipment was replaced and updated for the next emergency and neither did governors. The President got the country energizing manufacturers to start making all the equipment needed by the medical community.
In the 1960s my sister talked about the liberal biased media. I never thought I would see them hold back the great news of Pres. Trump’s accomplishments and the losing Democrats’ viciousness of three plus years trying to take down the most successful administration the world has ever known.
Ramona Pedersen
Longville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.