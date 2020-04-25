Health care thoughts
This question is for those opposed to health care for all. Who do you want to be without relief from pain and suffering and early death? Point one out as you wander down the aisles of stores or sit in the waiting rooms at the clinics. Look at them and point out the ones who are “undeserving” because they’re not dressed as good or are old or physically handicapped — some may be mentally disturbed and most are unemployable.
They still feel pain and deserve the first part of “Life, Liberty, and The Pursuit of Happiness,” the very foundation of our democracy.
Under our current “for profit” health care system, everyone is affected by our disjointed, patchwork, expensive health care systems. Health care is an essential service like physical security, not a commodity to be used in competitive capitalism. As such, health care belongs in the public versus private sector.
As a commodity, peoples’ access to health care is meaningless if individuals have no money to pay for it. Even if employed, low-income workers’ wages barely cover living expenses much less minimal health insurance or out of pocket costs.
Proponents of our current system heap scorn on those unable to pay because they are too lazy to go to work. Take a look at the other side of employment — the employers. What businesses can afford employees incapable of doing productive work no matter how hard they try? Truth is, businesses can’t.
The very idea that we should all fend for ourselves implies we are all born equal or better in intelligence, physical attributes and raised in a nurturing environment. Truth is that half of us are average or below — that’s what average means.
So why is “health care for all” so odious to capitalists and those with stock in health care related corporations/businesses? Simple answer — greed. This human health need from conception to grave provides financial golden opportunities since need includes services and products everyone will use at some point in their life. You need it so the price — no, not the price of the service itself, it’s all of the extras added on to drive up the costs and profits.
None of the political proposals ensure comprehensive health care for everyone. Most nibble at the edges but dare not propose a total solution including Medicare for all which is the closest thing to it. The real solution begins with the health providers themselves.
Decades ago, the American Medical Association (AMA) yielded their influence and power to private insurers and the politicians they own. Providers are well educated, trained, and have years of experience to guide their decisions. What they don’t need is interference from multiple payers (hundreds of them) in treating their patients. They certainly don’t need politicians who care more for their re-elections than the “common good” nor do they need the complexities and delays in billing multiple payers for their services.
The overwhelming advantage of “health care for all” is that everyone is covered for everything from conception to death, period. There are no co-pays, deductibles — whatever, and it doesn’t matter where you live. When you walk into a clinic the only questions are those related to your health.
The medical professional who treats you sends treatment reports to the payer (federal government) in a standard format. The submissions are scanned and payment will be sent quickly upon computer evaluation of the report. Why would anyone else be in the way?
Who is going to pay it? We all will by diverting insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs into the National Health Care Trust Fund following the successful practices of Medicare, Social Security, labor union and government sponsored social safety net programs. We all pay in when we have a job just like Social Security and Medicare. It may or may not cost a bit more, but security in knowing everyone is taken care in the worst of conditions, like the coronavirus pandemic, is a worthwhile investment for the “common good.”
Lee Purrier
Park Rapids
