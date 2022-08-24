Whether Munter, Schultz, Welty or Stauber wins the Eighth District Congressional race, the winner should focus on housing. The home mortgage tax exemption has been the great engine of Middle Class prosperity for the past 70 years. I suggest these initiatives for increasing the housing stock:
1. Push for HUD, the Department of Housing and Urban Development to grant no-money-down first time buyer mortgages like the US Department of Agriculture provides in rural cities and towns for those with good credit scores. This will balance the scourge of corporations recently buying up homes for rental property which is becoming an issue in the Twin Cities even.
2. Reduce or eliminate the 17.99 percent tariff on Canadian lumber imports to reduce home-building costs.
3. Work for the reinstatement of the Minnesota Historic Tax Credit, which also works to increase the housing stock in historic buildings like Old Central and the Old Jail on West Second Street.
4. Expand Federal and State weatherization programs that help make home ownership affordable.
5. Pass tax credits for local producers of solar panels.
6. Support Broadband expansion as quickly as possible.
7. Support expansion of voc-tech schooling.
8. Support the promotion of less expensive modular housing with tax credits.
9. Oppose the Fed’s interest rate hikes making home mortgages less affordable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.