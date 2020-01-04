How about a dog park?
As I walk my dog through our lovely Walker city park, I think of how nice it would be if we had a dog park where I could let my dog run off leash for some good exercise. I notice a place that it seems would be perfect for a dog park — the open land across from Hardee’s and next to the city parking lot. There is already a dog waste [receptacle] in place in this area.
I don’t know what it would take to put in a facility such as this. One might think we would only have to put up a fenced area, but I am sure there is more to it than just putting up a fence. It would be nice if someone more knowledgeable than myself , for something like this, would pick up the ball and run with this idea.
I know we have many caring dog owners and feel this would be a welcome addition for our many summer visitors as well as our local people.
Sandy Randall
Walker
