Is Enbridge Line 3 pipeline needed?
The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline has become a big issue and the press has done a poor job of informing us about it so we can make an intelligent decision as to whether or not to support its construction. I decided to do some research and what I found shocked me.
It is not an American company to bring fracking oil from North Dakota as I thought. It is a Canadian company to bring the worst polluting oil there is from Alberta. The pipeline is 1,097 miles long from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, Wis., with 13 miles in North Dakota, 337 miles in Minnesota, and 14 miles in Wisconsin.
It is claimed that 2,100 temporary jobs for two years will be created in Minnesota. This will benefit some people while the 8 percent dividend will benefit the stock holders if the company doesn’t go bankrupt. The rest of us will have to pay much higher gasoline prices because it costs more to produce oil from tar sands then any other way.
We found out this past summer when the Russians and Saudis had a price war. It is cheaper to pump oil out of a standard oil well so they can make a profit at $30 a barrel. There is plenty of capacity and all of our storage tanks were filled and oil tankers were being filled and anchored offshore so they could be used as floating storage tanks. The low price also made many fracking oil companies go bankrupt since it cost over $40 a barrel to produce it. The price for Alberta’s oil sands dropped to $5.43 per barrel while it cost between $55 to $85 per barrel to produce it.
Our government is trying to get oil prices above $40 per barrel so our fracking companies can stay in businesses. Haven’t you noticed that gasoline prices have been going up? Is it right for us to cause the deaths and hardships of millions of people living in Venezuela to increase oil prices? How much money, and [how many] lives did we waste for our 20 years of war in Iraq and Syria and what did it accomplish? Now we are trying to get a war with Iran and keep their oil off the market. Iran is larger then Iraq and Syria combined.
We have created millions of refugees with our wars and now we are afraid of letting any of them into our country to resettle since they might want to take revenge for the killing of their wives and children. Our wars also reduced the money needed to improve our infrastructure so we are no longer competitive with China, and they will soon replace us as the world’s leading economic power - and this often leads to a world war.
Alberta’s oil sand oil is also far worse for carbon emissions and their effect on the environment. The pictures of the destruction of the lands and pollution of its waters are also terrible.
I realize that many people believe President Trump when he says that global warming is a hoax, but how can anyone deny it is happening when you see the ever-increasing fires in the West, more and stronger hurricanes in the South, or the melting ice in the Arctic. This is happening around the world and not just here. How much does it cost to replace all the homes lost and lives ruined by these disasters? He relaxed pollution requirements for the use of coal, yet no coal jobs have come back. Wouldn’t it be cheaper to fix the pollution problem in the long run?
Tesla is expected to come out with a $20,000 compact electric car. This will further decrease the need for oil. Solar cells and wind is where the jobs of the future are being created. The need for the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is not needed now and will be needed even less in the future.
Leonard Zimmer
Walker
