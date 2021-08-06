Is Rep. Igo a charlatan?
Webster’s dictionary defines “charlatan” as a person who falsely pretends to know or be something in order to deceive people.
Our local state representative Spencer Igo is just that sort of person — a charlatan. He recently made claims of helping the area residents of Itasca County in supporting area residents and businesses. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
He cast a “no” vote on House File 9 which provides funding for the Huber Plant and refunds Enbridge for over-payment of taxes. The Huber Plant would have provided jobs to local, skilled workers. Igo voted against that.
Through the media he states how he supports Enbridge through his support of Line 3 (upon which he had no previous impact); yet, he voted not to refund the corporation its over-payment of taxes which the Democratic House supported.
I encourage all voters in this area who are represented by Spencer Igo to consider voting for a non-charlatan in the next election. Let’s not forget his betrayal [by] saying one thing, but voting in a completely opposite direction to his rhetoric.
Itasca County’s residents and businesses don’t need a charlatan representing us in the Minnesota House.
Cyndy Martin
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.