It only takes a few to have a negative impact
I read with interest the articles from a local realtor who has recent success selling property in the area. Congratulations to him doing well at his craft; Sounds like the effort to make the area more like Gull Lake is certainly bearing fruit.
People came early and often last year — maybe bringing the very COVID they were running from, maybe not. While the majority of the multitudes are no doubt respectful of the natural beauty and existing population, with the sheer numbers arriving, it only takes a small number to have a negative impact (e.g. speeding boats through Roosevelt /canal, trash on the ice, ATV trails where once there were none, trash at Agency, Whipholt beaches).
In the words of the immortal sage Walter Matthau, “When has more people ever been good for anything?” The little town in the woods that was an hour too far for the metro folks is no longer a well kept secret. With the coming proliferation of RV parks (coming to a neighborhood near you) the people are arriving; good for the coffers, but what else?
Tim Anderson
Walker
