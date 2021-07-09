It takes a special community
The Hackensack Lions had a pancake breakfast on Independence Day. What a day it was! The Lions were short of help because we had such a great turnout. We served over 300 pancake breakfasts.
There were people (our customers) who stepped up to bus tables, pour coffee, wash dishes and support us any way they could.
We thank you!
We are sorry we turned people away because we totally ran out of food.
We donate the funds from the breakfast to a local organization or charity. This month the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation will receive the donation.
The Lions Club motto is “we serve,” and so does our community. We thank everyone for your support and help.
Hackensack Lions
