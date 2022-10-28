Jen Schultz will vote for the needs of her District
Minnesota Rep. Jen Schultz will tell you that she has a track record of getting things done and she has the receipts to prove it. She has served four terms in the Minnesota House representing District 7A and serves as Chair of the House and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee.
Schultz has a Ph.D. in health economics and is a professor at U of M-Duluth. Her education and experiences have her well suited to address our health care inadequacies. Her record includes advancing measures improving access to affordable health care, reducing prescription drug prices, and increased wages for personal-care assistants. She has demonstrated it is possible to bypass party politics and built relationships, working with bipartisan support to get the job done.
Upon announcing she was seeking to represent the Eighth District, she immediately started collecting support from Labor Unions and farmers, alike. You do not have to look hard to see that the Eighth District’s current congressman, Pete Stauber, has continually voted against supporting the workers, families, Veterans, businesses and students in the district. Stauber voted no to relief for restaurant business owners with the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act. He even voted against babies with a no vote for the Infant Supplemental Appropriations Act to speed up and fund the safe production and delivery of baby formula when there was a critical shortage.
From the mines to the pines, lakes, fields, farms, towns, and cities — whether it is rural infrastructure, broadband, affordable housing, reproductive freedom, honoring our Veterans, job creation, public safety, education, or climate change. You can be sure that Jen Schultz will represent the Great Eighth in Washington voting for the needs of her district and constituents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.