Kindness works!

I was feeling crabby one day and went for a walk to pick up my spirits. As I walked by WHA School, a young boy ran to the fence and yelled, “Have a nice weekend!”

Well, that did lift my spirits. I couldn’t get over it. It felt so personal. A little kid reaching out to an old(er) woman and wishing her well. I continued walking and came down on the other side of the school and saw chalk messages all over the sidewalk. “You’re worthy.”  “Be kind to each other.” And….”Have a nice weekend!”

I would like to say thank you to whoever — teachers, counselors, students — all at WHA for encouraging kindness. It works.

Joanne Detwiler

Walker

