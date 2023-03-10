In 2022, the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Leech Lake Walleye Tournament back after a two-year COVID break. We are now ready to “rock and roll” in 2023 with a couple of exciting updates to the tournament.

On June 1 there will be a fishermens’ dinner to go through tournament rules with teams. The tournament is scheduled for June 2-3.

