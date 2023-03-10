In 2022, the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Leech Lake Walleye Tournament back after a two-year COVID break. We are now ready to “rock and roll” in 2023 with a couple of exciting updates to the tournament.
On June 1 there will be a fishermens’ dinner to go through tournament rules with teams. The tournament is scheduled for June 2-3.
The Leech Lake Walleye Tournament committee is made up of Chamber members, community leaders and volunteers along with tournament fishermen and women. All agree it is time to focus not only on the fishing teams but also bring in family and kids’ activities while supporting our local nonprofit groups.
We believe our efforts will go even farther with you as an official sponsor. In this role, we are hoping your business would choose a level of sponsorship and we, in turn, would promote your company as an event sponsor.
We have set five levels of sponsorship. Cash sponsorships help to cover costs such as prizes and food. There is also a need for prizes for give-away and raffles which will add some fun for participants and families.
Ideas for in-kind gifts could be fishing lures, rounds of golf, gift certificates to local businesses or even a stay at an area hotel or resort.
Let’s work together to make the Leech Lake Walley Tournament a premier event that serves our community well! Call the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 or email at info@leech-lake.com to discuss your level of sponsorship or get more information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.