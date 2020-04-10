Let your voice be heard

Our Governor closed our churches.

Our Governor closed our schools.

Businesses have been forced to close, but abortion facilities in Minnesota remain open, performing elective surgeries, putting ALL our lives at risk.

Is our Governor going to protect us and issue the order to close abortion facilities, just as churches, schools and businesses have closed?

To keep abortion facilities open is to put the lives of Minnesotans at risk. There can be no “sacred cows” during a pandemic.

Please call or email Gov. Walz to encourage him to act now and issue an order to close Minnesota abortion facilities immediately to stop abortions and the potential of spreading the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Governor Walz: 651-296-2881 or https/mn.gov/governor/contact/

Let your voice be heard!

Judy Kopesky

Hackensack

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments