Library shake up, you bet
I am asking people to look at the [Walker] Library in a new way. The library should not be thought of as just four walls for books or your grandparent’s library. Times have changed.
Check out the following website to see what other communities are doing. https://blog.pressreader.com/library-trends/transforming-libraries-for-21st-century-communities
I know we are not the Princeton Library in this website, but we need to think like this, just on a smaller scale. The library is a community partner.
I am asking people to get involved in getting this new library and doing it right. Everyone, meaning the school board, Rotary, Lions, churches, all you book clubs out there and all those in the surrounding area that use the library. This is a service for all of you.
Contact city council — Mary Beth Hansen, Char Moore, Jim Senenfelder, Gary Wilkening and your mayor, Annie McMurrin. Write letters, call or whatever you can to get this project moving. As they say, “build it, they will come.” If it is done right people will support it financially. Do it wrong, it will fail. So let’s do it right.
This library is not just used by the people of Walker, it is used by the whole surrounding area.
Please get involved.
Sandy Randall
Walker
