Here is the latest that has transpired regarding unreported corruption throughout the Line 3 “process.” Disaster so often brings opportunity, and this is certainly true now with protecting Minnesota from Enbridge. If you care, contact your elected officials, the press, your friends and neighbors. Enbridge would like to put tar sands into the pipe very soon and the following should be ample cause to question the safety and integrity of anything to do with Line 3.
Enbridge, in a quest to pipe Canadian tar sands across northern Minnesota to Great Lakes tankers destined for China, has deceived the public by covering up problems that have arisen all along the route. In Minnesota, 227 water bodies and over 800 wetlands are affected by Line 3 construction. Ninety-four percent of the 70,000 Minnesotans that made comment on the possibility of Line 3 in 2017 were against it, and those who have protested the whole cozy government/Enbridge affair since have just received word that their concerns have been valid all along.
Enbridge has had a massive, ongoing trenching debacle in Clearbrook since January, only recently disclosed to the public Sept. 16. This deception is another collusive keeping of radio silence by Enbridge, state agency officials and “independent” environmental monitors who are in panic mode attempting to finish Line 3.
Information recently released shows permitting violations so egregious and widespread that, once known, will stop the whole Line 3 process. In Clearbrook, Enbridge concealed the fact that it went against environmental permits and construction plans, and punched into the ancient artesian aquifer known to be prevalent in the area, allowing over 100,000 gallons per day to boil up and out of the trench.
Two calcareous fens, which rate as the most rare and protected of ecotypes, are served by the artesian aquifers that are being dewatered as we speak. By covering up the error, Enbridge has damaged what will be very difficult (if not impossible) restoration efforts and compounded the concern over the at least 28 concealed “frac-outs” (drilling fluid escaping the boring tunnel) from June 1 to August 4.
The DNR called the Clearbrook problem a simple anomaly up until mid-June, but one has to wonder if the approval of a ten times increase in Enbridge’s water appropriation in early June is the reason that officials were willingly negligent in oversight, and why there was so little comment from other agencies. Without an amendment to the original water appropriation, Enbridge would be subject to fines for “illegal taking” of state resources. It is also VERY interesting that there are plenty of DNR officers to protect Enbridge’s attempt to install Line 3 (i.e. harass Water Protectors) but conveniently just not enough to monitor Line 3 installation methods properly.
Additionally, it is worth noting that Susan Rice (a top advisor to the president), was found in July to have $2.7 million in Enbridge stock that needed to be divested to avoid conflict of interest. This was a bit late it seems, since the president strangely decided to back Enbridge’s Line 3 in June. Did this investment have anything to do with why Line 3 was protected while the Keystone XL (KXL) pipeline was canceled? Coincidentally, Rice has had stock in KXL owners TransCanada Corporation also. Perhaps she was safely divested by the time KXL permits were rescinded.
This is a good time to investigate who else in our state governing bodies has this same conflict of interest. You may already know the answer.
Mike Tauber
Backus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.