The Line 3 pipeline project has been a long time coming and now, as we near the end of 2021, the project is close to being done.
The decision to replace this pipeline was made by the Obama/Biden Administration to protect the environment and make sure our energy infrastructure stayed strong.
This started the six-year long review process to make sure the project delivered on the goal – protecting the environment and making sure we have a safe way to transport oil.
More than 5,500 workers have been hired for this project. As they have traveled throughout the 14 counties along the pipeline route since construction began last December, these workers have helped revitalize our struggling communities in Northern Minnesota.
Additionally, protecting the environment is a mainstay of this project in the first place. Without moving forward to replace the crumbling 60-year-old pipeline, our lakes, rivers, and forests would be at great risk. Prioritizing the need to protect our beautiful surroundings and taking steps to maintain it for generations to come should be applauded.
Even the latest data from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) agrees. A recent report states that the highest water quality in Minnesota is where Line 3 is being built.
I am grateful that this project has come together and been so successful in the goals of creating jobs and protecting the environment. This is a project that we can celebrate for years to come.
Andrew Lundmark
Leonard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.