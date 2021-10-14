Lions turkey dinner a success
Hackensack Lions annual turkey dinner was again a great gathering of friends and neighbors catching up with old friends and maybe making a new one, a lot of socializing going on.
That’s what makes it a great event. A good dinner was a plus. Thank you!
Hackensack Lions Club
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.