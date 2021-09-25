Local election officials are not corrupt
I note with interest a recent survey conducted by MInnesota Public Radio, the Star Tribune, KARE 11 TV and Frontline. It stated that one-third of voters in northern Minnesota believe that the past election was crooked, and that 50 percent of northern Minnesota residents believe that the Jan. 6 attack on democracy at the U.S. Capital was a peaceful demonstration with only a few individuals who acted in an inappropriate manner.
Elections in this part of Minnesota are conducted by township officials, city officials and under the [supervision] of the elected Cass County Board and county election officials. I know these people and you do too, and I have a very difficult time believing that they are all corrupt and worked to alter the election results. These are the people you see at the gas pump or in the grocery store or at church or at a community event, our neighbors who we trust and elect to office — and one-third of us somehow believe they are corrupt?
County election officials spend many, many hours training community volunteer election workers, state of the art voting machines are used, not hooked up to the internet, and yet this system is manipulated despite all the safeguards put in place? I think not.
So if the candidates I support in elections lose, and I gather a bunch of similar thinking individuals and we go the local courthouse on a Tuesday and force our way into the building and assault local deputies and police officers and break down doors and internal windows, chanting to lynch the county election official if the election results are not overturned and search out for the county board members intending to threaten or harm them — that would be OK? I have seen the video and seen the hundreds of persons at the Capital on Jan. 6 charges with serious crimes, and I note the number of people killed that day, including law enforcement officers. Those were supposedly peaceful demonstrators? I think not.
Not for a second do I believe that township board members are corrupt, nor city officials, nor the Cass County Board members. The election was held, and the ballots were counted and those were the results submitted to the State Auditor. And that is how we conduct elections in Cass County, and the rest of northern Minnesota. I may disagree with some decisions by an elected official but that is certainly not a reason to overturn a system and instead go to chaos.
We can agree to disagree and do so in certain coffee groups and friendship groups that I am part of. That is part of the fabric of life in this area, and yet we live together and gather together and we have common goals to improve out local communities and work for a common good. I see it every day and feel good about it. Unless we agree to do this, just where is our society and country headed?
I grew up believing that there is a social contract among all of us, that we are stronger as a “United” country, the USA. When the votes are counted, when the game score is added up, when the verdict is in — we accept it and move on, motivated still to improve our lives and that of our fellow community members. I believe that we need to keep that in mind, reach out to those around us, and move forward and depend on our laws and procedures, and the elected officials we entrust them to, or we chance the possibility that we will lose our democratic republic to the lawless mob of lies and violence.
Steve Johnson
Longville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.