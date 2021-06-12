Loons and lakes — points to ponder from ACCL
The charismatic call of the loon reverberates across the water. The haunting sounds are synonymous with Minnesota summer nights and fortunately, Cass County lakes are home to many loon families. Their future was impacted by the 2010 BP oil spill, but a new three year initiative has begun. Here are some details.
The goal of the project is to reduce loon mortality and increase reproductive success of common loons in MN by acquisition and/or easements of shoreline, enhance loon productivity via artificial platforms, and engaging MN lake associations in loon conservation activities.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service granted an initial allotment of $5.5 million to Minnesota; Cass County is just one of the eight targeted counties.
Rob Rabasco, DNR Brainerd, spends half his time on Loon Preservation and is leading the effort; this will be a three year term. His current focus is to communicate with lake associations and assess the next steps of Loon Preservation utilizing the BP Settlement monies in Minnesota.
The Association of Cass County Lakes (ACCL) will provide Rob a list of ACCL Lake Association members with Loon Preservation activities such as Loon Monitors and Loon Platforms. Please let us know if your lake association is interested in participating.
Kathy Wagner, ACCL President and
Nick Bluhm, ACCL Treasurer
Longville
