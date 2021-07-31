Lucky Moose should still be an option for library
From what I am hearing and reading, it appears the Walker City Council is giving the city library the attention it needs and deserves. I thank the council for this.
I still do not understand the reluctance of acquiring the Lucky Moose building for the library. From the information I have acquired this seems like a viable option to me. As far as I know, any concerns with the suitability of this building to serve as a library have been addressed. I understand the building could be purchased at a very reasonable cost, possibly leaving money for any updates and renovations.
Constructing a suitable building in this market would be extremely expensive, and new construction often entails cost overruns.
I do appreciate the hard work the council is putting into this project. It would be better yet if the council could share with the community some of their thinking on this project.
A Letter to the Editor from one of the council members?
Sandy Randall
Walker
