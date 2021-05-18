Making the Hackensack Dog Park happen
The Dog Park Committee has been very busy this year preparing for many fundraisers for the Hackensack Dog Park. The progressive City Council of Hackensack has designated 0.8 acres in Bonna Paulson Wildlife Observatory for the future dog park. Once this dog park is built, it will be the only dog park within Cass County
There are many positive effects of dog parks being part of a community, and believe it or not, it’s not solely about the dogs. More and more dog owners are including their four-legged friends in their vacation and travel plans. They are looking for dog parks, pet-friendly restaurants and lodging. Having a dog park in Hackensack will bring travelers who will go to the grocery store, eat at the restaurants in town, and spend their dollars here, instead of traveling to other area towns.
The Dog Park Committee has acquired the land and the fencing for the dog park, and now we need to raise the funds to make it happen. This summer is “Going to the Dogs” with Sweetheart Days being dedicated to the dog park, and increasing awareness of the positive benefits this dog park can bring to our community.
There will be many opportunities for civic-minded citizens to contribute to this project. To kick off this summer of fundraising, the Dog Park Committee will have a booth at Lucette’s Art and Craft Show July 10, where members of the community can buy dog treats, toys and bandannas.
On July 13 at 5:30 p.m. you and your canine can take part in a pet parade that will take place immediately before the Sweetheart Days Parade. Dog owners in the community are encouraged to dress up their canine companions in a fun outfit and participate in the parade! Costumes are not required to take part in this fun parade. A registration booth will be open from 4:30 to 5:25 p.m. for anyone interested in walking with their four-legged friends.
The Dog Park Committee will have a booth at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival Aug. 17 and we once again be selling dog treats, rope toys and bandannas for purchase and any donations will always be accepted. All proceeds from this booth will go directly into the account for the dog park.
We will also have a booth at all three of the Hackensack Flea Markets this summer, continuing our fundraising efforts, selling items to all dog lovers attending that day for art and literature. We will be located just to the left of the Northwoods Art Council Table. The Flea Markets will be held June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11.
At 6 p.m. June 3 , we invite community members to meet at the Union Congregational Church in Hackensack to make dog treats, toys and bandannas for these summer fundraisers! If you would like to volunteer or donate materials for these projects, please contact hackensackdogpark@gmail.com
If you would like to donate to help make our Hackensack Dog Park a reality, send your tax-free donations to the Hackensack Game Changers, PO Box 435 Hackensack MN 56452-2583 and designate it for the Hackensack Dog Park Fund. If you would like to stay informed, check our Facebook Page-Hackensack Dog Park for new information and updates.
Thank you!
Hackensack Dog Park Committee
Hackensack Game Changers
