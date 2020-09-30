More sign vandalism
Our Biden yard sign has been vandalized a couple of times. I’m sure other Biden and Trump signs have been vandalized or stolen.
The constitution has been referenced many times in this election cycle. Perhaps these vandals should read the First Amendment?
Scott Privratsky
Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.