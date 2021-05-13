Mourning becomes Minnesota
Dear Minnesota,
The new Enbridge 3 pipeline will cross the Mississippi River just a few miles north of its source at Lake Itasca. Between Itasca and Bemidji, the infant river passes through broad wetlands that deserve to be protected from industrial pollution. The area is vulnerable to extended periods of extreme cold in winter when man-made devices tend to stop working properly. I deeply lament that any responsible Minnesota official would think this is a good route for an Alberta tar-sands oil pipeline.
Supporters of the pipeline assert that it is safe. That is easy to say, but it will take decades of worry to prove. Minnesota has contracted for more than 50 years of worry that a spill could ruin the Mississippi River before it reaches Bemidji; or ruin a hundred other streams, lakes and wetlands.
Many of us will live the rest of our lives with this terrible cloud hanging over our heads. There are many sources of energy, including cleaner forms of oil, but there is only one Mississippi River. It is our precious responsibility. If we ruin it, there are no new alternatives, just an ugly and depressing cleanup job with unacceptable devastation to wildlife. The river’s value is beyond the measure of human economics.
In Homer’s The Iliad and later Greek tragedies, King Agamemnon was cursed for sacrificing his beloved daughter, Iphigenia, to calm the winds that opposed his worldly ambitions. His other daughter, Electra, paid the price in sorrow as she witnessed the effects of the curse tragically unfold upon her brother, Orestes.
We are now sacrificing our beloved infant Mississippi River to satisfy the market ambitions of plutocrats: those who manipulate politics with large sums of money. Mourning becomes Minnesota. We are sacrificing ecological and spiritual values for easy money that brings a dark cloud of worry.
The coverage of the Enbridge 3 pipeline issues by the commercial TV news stations of the Twin Cities has been oblivious and abysmal. They used to care about our natural resources, but something has changed over the years. As responsible citizens, they should send reporters and camera crews to the Mississippi River between Lake Itasca and Bemidji to document the crossing of the river by the Enbridge 3 pipeline.
Thank you for reading the opinion of someone familiar with Lake Itasca, Bemidji, and the sky tinted waters between them. May our name remain forever true, Minnesota!
Lars Chelberg
Lake May near Walker
