We need to move away from fossil fuels
A recent letter, “Minnesota’s pipelines,” discussed water quality issues related to pipelines. But the letter should have recognized that, when pipelines fail, they contaminate the water with chemicals known to cause cancer. If the same quantity of oil was be transported by other means, they would not contain the same chemicals and could be made semi-solid, making accidents easier to clean up.
After coal, tar sand oil is the dirtiest source of fossil fuel and will be the first to go after coal. Line 3 would be equivalent to 50 coal-powered power plants. That is why so many folks are alarmed that Enbridge would propose to replace Line 3.
Climate change is bringing wetter weather to Minnesota. Although it plays a small part, the existing Line 3 has been contributing to that trend. With more precipitation, the soils that support the pipeline will be affected.
The DNR presently spends $2 million per year on dam maintenance and reconstruction. They say that they will need to spend $103 million over the next 20 years to maintain that infrastructure.
Also, insurance industry representatives, the U.S. military, the U.S. Federal Reserve, and others have warned us about increasing economic and social instability due to climate change, which will likely interfere with the ability of future generations to maintain infrastructure such as dams and pipelines. The pipelines are affecting climate and society in a way that makes the pipelines (and us!) less safe!
For the sake of our children, grandchildren and our beautiful planet, we need to move away from fossil fuels and a new tar sands pipeline is a very bad idea. There are clean energy options available. It is time to focus on them.
Peter Truitt
Danbury, Wis., and St. Paul
