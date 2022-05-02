Akeley Liquor Store nepotism
Dear Mr. George, Mr. Krotzer, Mr. Riggs and Mr. Wosika:
As an Akeley alumni I feel everyone should be given equal opportunity to apply for the job of manager of the liquor store. Would you be willing to consider this? Would you be willing to open up the application process to everyone?
I have heard and have concerns of nepotism in liquor store management. Because of nepotism, no one was given the opportunity to apply for the liquor store manager job other than the daughter-in-law of the last manager and wife of the mayor. [She] had no hospitality experience or training outside of the liqour [store] and no one else was interviewed.
The current manager has chosen to skip more than 50 percent of council meetings in 2019, more than 90 percent in 2020, more than 80 percent in 2021, and has skipped all city council meetings on record this year.
I work for bars and restaurants and serviced 459 of them last year. Small bars out-sell big bars all the time because of how they serve people, the food and drink are less important. I have found the staff and management to be dishonest, selfish and hostile.
I called an ambulance on a customer that could not get up off the street and was verbally attacked by staff on two occasions for doing it. The staff and [manager] had no concern for the health of the woman and responded with insults of me and lies and slander of my character. I had to waste my time with a judge that said on record, “You are not guilty of anything” because of the selfishness, dishonesty and hostility of current staff and management.
The county attorney agrees that Akeley is not a welcoming place. I have been watching my hometown die all my life and I feel the insecure private drinking club atmosphere is repelling Akeley alumni, the campground and tourists, and making Akeley die faster. Why would a new customer buy from the liquor twice compared to the competition?
The Nimrod bar outsells [Akeley] Liquor 2 to 1 every day on a county road in a town of 70 people because the people are better. How does the customer service experience and headcount of the liquor compare to the Nevis Liquor? Stomping Grounds? Red River? Nimrod? Not well!
Service at the liquor is a vending machine. Count how many hello’s, how are you, what can I get you, thank you, or see ya that you get at [Akeley] Liquor? It seems to be the lowest around. Why would a new customer buy twice from the liquor? Akeley deserves a liquor that can grow. The Akeley Liquor does not win new business. Nimrod proves that it can be done.
As an Akeley alumnus I request a couple minutes before the council at the May 11 meeting to ask if applications for liquor store manager can be open to everyone. Can we have a better Akeley Embassy? Would you be willing to consider new applications from better managers? A welcoming, appreciative and supportive environment would be something our community can be proud of.
I look forward to seeing you at the council meeting May 11.
Sincerely,
Neil Elavsky
Akeley alumnus
