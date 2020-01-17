Opposition to Beltrami County refugee decision
The Headwaters Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bemidji stands in opposition to the decision made by the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners denying the settling of refugees in Beltrami County.
Unitarian Universalists affirm unconditional, universal love as a foundation and grounding for our actions in the world. We strive to be of service to our communities and advocate for change on local, state, national, and international levels.
Through our Side with Love campaign we amplify the voices of the oppressed through online media; we show up in partnership at justice events across the country; we lobby national leaders on immigration reform, racial justice, equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people, religious freedom, and more; and above all we work to make love real in the world.
Further, Unitarian Universalism is guided by Seven Principles and the Beltrami County’s Board has violated at least three of these in their decision to deny the resettlement of refugees in Beltrami County. The most visible of the Principles violated by the Beltrami County Board include: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equity and compassion in human relations; and the goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all.
We side with love and support the resettlement of refugees in northern Minnesota.
For more about Side with Love and the Headwaters Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, see https://www.uua.org/action/love and https://headwatersfellowship.weebly.com/ Please join us for services on Sundays at 10 a.m. at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.
Seek truth, practice love, and celebrate life!
Headwaters Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Bemidji
