Paws and Claws is bronze winner in MN’s Best

We are excited and humbled to announce that we were voted as the Bronze Winner in Animal Nonprofit for Star Tribune’s Minnesota’s Best competition for 2021.

We were honored to find out in May that our small town shelter was nominated alongside some incredible, well-known organizations across the state. Finding out that we were voted by readers and consumers onto the podium was more than we could have ever hoped for!

Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last four years since we first opened our doors and to all who supported us when Paws+Claws was still just a dream. We are honored to be a part of such an incredible community and to have such a loyal backing. We couldn’t have done it without you! Thank you!

Coretta Czycalla, executive director

Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort

