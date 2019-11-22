Hello supporters of Paws and Claws
First, we would like to thank you for your ongoing support of Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort and the work we do here. This year to date, we have had 243 adoptions, and more than 600 since we opened in July of 2017.
This would not have been possible without our donors for their gracious gifts, our boarding and grooming guests for entrusting us with their pets to support our shelter pets, and our veterinarians, Dr. Steve Ekholm and Dr. Matt Eberts, for the amazing care they provide our pets. We also have to thank our volunteers who come to help in the many aspects of running our shelter, our staff for the work they do for these animals every day, our social media followers for sharing our posts, and our community for their ongoing support. In whatever way you help Paws and Claws, please know how much it is appreciated.
We are quickly approaching the end of the year, and all of the generosity, compassion, and devotion that the season brings. As you are looking for a place to contribute year-end gifts, we ask that you keep Paws and Claws in mind. Your gifts are essential for helping our pets to be happy and healthy and allowing us to find their forever homes.
Gertie, a German shepherd that came in to Paws and Claws this summer, is a perfect example of a pet supported by your gifts. We received a report in early June saying a dog had been left at Powers Township Hall in Backus. We arrived to find her dragging her hind end. Upon a veterinary examination, we found out she had advanced, untreated arthritis, untreated Ehrlichia and Lyme disease, and had been shot twice — once with buck shot, scattered across her left side, and a pellet in her left front shoulder.
After a lot of TLC and being placed in a foster home, we are happy to say that Gertie’s condition, and her life, have greatly improved.
“She went from dragging herself everywhere she went to trotting across the yard trying to keep up with her ‘dad,’ Bill within days of arriving,” states Lisa Garbe, Gertie’s foster mom.
Thanks to a cart purchased with donated funds, Gertie now has increased independence and youthfulness, along with finding her competitive side — she can often be found chasing down her foster sister Naughty to try reaching their bone first when playing fetch.
Lisa said it best about seeing Gertie’s transformation and how they decided to adopt her: “Watching her work so hard to be mobile has been a testament to the heart and courage of this dog! Gertie is so smart, kind, loving and courageous and brought so much joy to our family — she is in her forever home.”
Your donations allowed us to pay for Gertie’s medical needs and her care while she was a foster pet and helped her make her transformation, as well as providing for the health and wellbeing of all other pets in our care. Thank you to everyone for your continued support of Paws and Claws and our mission: to educate youth, save lives, and complete families.
If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, call (218) 675-7297, mail it to P.O. Box 175 Hackensack, MN 56452, or visit www.pawsandclawsrr.org
Kaitlyn Yutrzenka, marketing specialist
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort
