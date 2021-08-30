Thanks for your perseverance
To the Walker Library Board of Directors, Walker city Council and citizens of Cass County:
I want to thank you for your incredible perseverance and commitment on this endeavor to build a new library. The library has and will serve children, adults, families and this community of Cass County very well.
A Library is so much more than a building full of books. It is a building where people gather, creativity is sparked, knowledge is shared, and community is cultivated. Walker is a thriving community where a library would be a hub of activity. Before COVID craziness, my kids and I just got connected with the home schooling co-op in town, that met at the library. Using the library as the central location for this group was a huge blessing. I can only imagine that with a new location, advanced outreach and opportunities, updated inventory and more community involvement and investment that the Walker Library will thrive.
I believe and trust that the collaboration between the Walker City Council and Library Board of Directors to develop and build a new library will come to fruition. My children and I look forward to being part of this community. Blessings.
Jill Jacobson
Walker
