Points to ponder from the ACCL: love for the lakes
Do you remember when you were a kid and special events just seemed to happen? Then you grew up and realized all the planning that went into each experience! So it is with protecting the amazing waters of Cass County.
You come to the lake, enjoy the view, swim, fish or go for a boat ride. You manage the upkeep of your cabin and you may feel like you don’t have time to do anything else. Here is the challenge. Without supportive actions, your special water experiences are at risk.
The lakes in Cass County are precious. They are pretty healthy at this point, but they are vulnerable. If you are lucky enough to live on a lake with an active lake association, you have volunteer advocates already working hard. They need your help.
Look at the lakes further south. The water turns green in August, or you have to wear shoes so your feet don’t get cut on zebra mussels. Vast mats of noxious lake weeds cover the surface or cost the property owners thousands of dollars to control. Big houses fill small lots. The natural shoreline has turned into grass that attracts the Canada geese and the underwater weed growth is crazy due to the lawn chemicals. The number of frogs, bees, butterflies and birds has dwindled due to weed killers and bug killers.
Now look at the lakes in our area once again. Part of the reason they are in such good shape is because of the lake association volunteers who give up time to learn about keeping our water healthy. Volunteers attend meetings, listen to speakers, and report to their members the latest information. Volunteers clean the highways around those lakes. Volunteers regularly capture water samples to check for phosphorus, chlorophyll and clarity. They send out newsletters or new owner welcome packs. They organize fishing contests and boat parades and picnics. They need your help.
As president of the Association of Cass County Lakes, I have been talking to the various lake association presidents and learned much. Number one concern for most lake associations is membership participation and getting people to help protect the experience of lake living. Other concerns include defense against aquatic invasive species, water quality, fishing, and shoreline protection.
The lakes need help from the humans. Please support your lake association and protect these amazing waters. If we don’t all work together to protect the water, we could become like the lakes further south. Pay your dues, be part of the lake community, and take time to learn about our waters. We want to make sure that future generations enjoy the special events that we call ‘lake living’.
Enjoy the waters,
Kathy Wagner, ACCL president
