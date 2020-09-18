Thank you to Hackensack community

On behalf of the Hackensack Legion Auxiliary Unit 202, Poppy co-chairs Ginny Petersen and Sue Bye-Elyea would like to thank the Hackensack community,  businesses and visitors for the generous support during our Poppy Day weekend.  We appreciate the businesses who allowed our volunteers to distribute poppies at their locations.

The poppy reminds us of the millions of veterans who sacrificed their health and lives to keep our nation free. These donations are used to give back to our veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.

Thanks for the great support of the Poppy program.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary

